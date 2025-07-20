Truckee (US), Jul 20 (AP) Ryan Gerard holed a 20-foot flop shot for birdie on the final hole for a share of the lead with Rico Hoey in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

“Hit a great shot and was lucky that it found the hole,” Gerard said. “It's pretty special. Really nice way to finish. Hopefully, it's a good omen for tomorrow.”

Also Read | Pacer Anshul Kamboj Added To Indian Squad For Remainder of IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 As Cover For Injured Arshdeep Singh: Report.

Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.

In breezy conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club, Gerard had a 12-point round and Hoey birdied four of the last six in an eight-point day. Both winless on the PGA Tour, they had 34 points, one more than 2021 winner Erik van Rooyen.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Called Off After Indian Players Withdraw, Organisers Say 'We Ended Up Hurting the Feelings of Many'.

“Just keep believing in myself and see what happens,” Hoey said.

Gerard is playing for the sixth straight week — a string that began with the U.S. Open and took him to Scotland last week.

“I love this golf course. I love playing in this area. I like playing golf,” Gerard said. “So, I got in at 2:30 in the morning on Tuesday.”

The 25-year-old former North Carolina player, fifth in the event two years ago, was ninth and second in consecutive events in Texas in April.

The 29-year-old Hoey was the second-round leader. He was born in the Philippines, grew up in California and played at the University of Southern California.

“Struggled early but kind of caught fire on the back, so it was nice to end that way,” Hoey said. “I just was praying the putter would get hot because the putter was really cold.”

Van Rooyen, from South Africa, eagled the par-5 third in an eight-point round.

Tom Vaillant of France was two points back at 32 after a nine-point day.

“Just staying steady as much as I can and trying to avoid mistakes,” Vaillant said. “Keep the ball in the right spot and stay patient.”

Hayden Springer and Vince Whaley had 29 points.

Ben Martin, the first-round leader with 16 points, had his second zero-point round to drop into a tie for 55th.

Played opposite the British Open, the tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour. The winner gets into the PGA Championship but not the Masters. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)