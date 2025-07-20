Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj will soon travel to England for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between India and England after being added to the Indian Test squad as a cover for the remainder of the series. Kamboj had a decent outing for India A against England A, where in two three-day matches, the Haryana speedster claimed five wickets and impressed all with his discipline and speed. Will Rishabh Pant Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star India Wicketkeeper-Batsman Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

As reported by the Indian Express, Kamboj has been added to India's squad by selectors after Arshdeep Singh picked up an injury on his bowling hand, and has potentially been ruled out of IND vs ENG 4th Test at Old Trafford, which starts July 23. Akash Deep, who starred for India at Birmingham, reportedly is dealing with a groin niggle.

Why Anshul Kamboj for Remainder of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025?

Kamboj was earlier thought to be a front-runner to find a place in India's squad for Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, given his stellar performance in last Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, picking up 74 wickets in 22 matches, including a historic 10-wicket-haul against Kerala. When Is India vs England 4th Test 2025? What Is India's Win-Loss Record at Old Trafford? Has India Made Any Change To Its Squad? All Questions Answered!.

Kamboj has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for franchises like Chennai Super Kings (2025) and Mumbai Indians (2024).

Given the injury-ridden Indian pacee bowling department, it is unliely that either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj will sit out of the upcoming IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester, with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on the line, with England leading 2-1.

