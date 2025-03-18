New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): In a landmark development, S8UL has been selected as a Club Partner by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) for the upcoming EWC season, 2025, making history as the first and only Indian team to earn this honour.

Handpicked as one of just 40 best esports organizations worldwide, S8UL stands alongside the biggest names in global esports- a testament to the team's dominance, fan power, and sheer impact in gaming and esports. With this, S8UL continues to elevate Indian esports on the global stage, as per a press release from S8UL.

Also Read | Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir To Train Young Cricketers in Raipur.

A dominant force in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Pokemon UNITE, S8UL has now expanded into VALORANT and Call of Duty: Mobile (COD:M). The organisation has also set its sights on Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Europe, growing its presence in international esports markets. Already established as a top esports org in India, its selection into the EWCF Club Partner Program further anchors S8UL's position as a key player in the global esports space.

Blending esports dominance with mainstream entertainment, S8UL is home to over 25 of the country's leading gaming creators, as it continues to play a key role in shaping India's gaming culture. The organization's impact has been recognized globally, earning back-to-back Esports Awards for Esports Content Group of the Year and recognition at the MOBIES Awards.

Also Read | IPL 2025: From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah, Top Five Players From Mumbai Indians To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

"Being selected as an EWCF Club Partner for the Esports World Cup 2025 is not just a monumental achievement for S8UL- it's a defining moment for Indian esports on the global stage. I am personally proud of this because it speaks to the years of hard work put in by everyone here at S8UL and the support of the incredible community that we have built. It's indeed a great opportunity- it gives our players, creators, and the entire org a chance to bring our content, talent, and passion to a worldwide audience" said Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of S8UL.

"Being part of this group of the world's 40 leading esports orgs comes with a sense of responsibility. We are here to showcase India's exceptional gaming talent, elevate our fans' experience, and push the boundaries of what's possible for Indian esports," he added.

"India is home to one of the world's most passionate and rapidly growing gaming communities, and S8UL joining the EWCF Club Partner Program as a member is a significant moment for Indian esports," said Hans Jagnow, Director of Club & Player Relations, from the Esports World Cup Foundation.

"Over the last years, S8UL has built a globally recognised powerhouse --not just in esports, but in gaming culture across the region--and we're excited to see them bring their energy and talent as one of the leading esports content groups to the Road to EWC25 and tell exciting stories around and beyond the 2025 Esports World Cup to the Indian esports community," he added.

Set to take place in Riyadh later this year, the Esports World Cup 2025 is shaping up to be the biggest esports event in history. With an unprecedented prize pool and a stacked lineup of global teams, the tournament promises to be nothing short of legendary. Last year's edition saw over 1,500 players from 200 teams competing for a jaw-dropping 60 million USD (Rs 500 crore) prize pool, attracting a global audience of 500 million viewers--including 10.5 million viewers from India.

The Esports World Cup 2025 will feature a diverse lineup of top-tier competitive titles across multiple genres. A total of 23 popular titles have been confirmed so far including Chess, VALORANT, Counter Strike 2, Honor of Kings, DOTA 2, EAFC 25, League of Legends, PUBG: Battlegrounds and many more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)