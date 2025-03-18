Mumbai, March 18: As we come closer to the Indian Premier League 2025, the Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 23. Ahead of the clash, here we will take a look at players to watch out for from Mumbai Indians in this edition of IPL. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss Initial IPL 2025 Matches For Mumbai Indians, Star Pacer Likely To Join Franchise Early April: Report.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Photo credit: IPL)

Rohit Sharma, the Former Mumbai Indians captain, has etched his name as the most successful captain in the IPL with five trophies, the most by anyone in the tournament. He has also been the third-highest run scorer in the IPL until now.

2. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credit: X/@JioCinema)

Hardik Pandya was named captain of Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma last year. Hardik had a decent previous year as a batter and bowler, scoring 216 runs and picking up 11 wickets. But as captain, things didn't go well for him.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credit: Twitter/@JioCinema)

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as India's number 1 bowler across all formats. Bumrah, who started the IPL with Virat Kohli as his maiden wicket, has been the backbone of Mumbai's bowling for years. In 12 years, Bumrah has been the top wicket-taker in the IPL with 165 wickets to his name. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Shares Simple Message ‘Believe in Yourself’ for Young Players (Watch Video).

4. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma (Photo Credit: X/@mipaltan)

Tilak Varma was bought by the Mumbai Indians for 1.7 crore, and the franchise had to face stiff competition from the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Varma has given Mumbai a strong base in the middle. He has decent hitting ability, which makes batting easy for his partners. Varma scored 416 runs in the previous year with a strike for 149.

5. Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner (Photo Credit: X?/@BLACKCAPS)

Mitchell Santner was at the Chennai Super Kings last year. Due to Ravindra Jadeja's presence, he was not given many matches to play. He has been a significant performer in international cricket; he was recently named New Zealand's captain, and he took his team to the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.