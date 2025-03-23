Macau, Mar 23 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu faltered in the final round with a 3-over 73 and finished tied-26th after having been in the top-10 after three rounds at the International Series here.

Sandhu, who 69-65-67 on the first three days, ended at 6-under.

Mexico's Carlos Ortiz held off Patrick Reed to claim the title after a close battle between the LIV Golf stars at the Macau Golf and Country Club.

Sandhu had two bogeys and a double bogey and just one birdie during the round.

Among other Indians, Anirban Lahiri (67) finished T-40 with a total of 4-under, while Gaganjeet Bhullar (73) at 1-over for the week was T-63 and Shiv Kapur (70) with 6-over total was T-76.

Ortiz won the International Series Oman last year and made it win number two on The International Series and Asian Tour today after closing with a six-under-par 64 to finish three ahead of Reed on 22-under.

Reed, looking to add this week's title to his win at the Link Hong Kong Open last November, fired a 67, as did fellow-American Jason Kokrak, three back in third.

The trio booked their berths for The Open at Royal Portrush this summer.

Sergio Garcia finished one stroke behind in fourth, following a 65.

The Spaniard painfully missed a three-footer for birdie on the last which would have seen him tie with Kokrak and secure the third place in The Open through count back based on his higher world rankings.

Canada's Richard T. Lee closed with a 65 to take fifth outright, while Poland's Adrian Meronk and Taichi Kho from Hong Kong, shared sixth after rounds of 64 and 65 respectively.

Defending champion John Catlin from the United States returned a 68 to finish in a tie for 26th.

