Adelaide, Jan 6 (PTI) India's Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 WTA event after beating American Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson of Great Britain in a hard-fought contest here on Thursday.

Sania and Nadiia got the better of their rivals 6-0 1-6 10-5 in a quarterfinal tie that lasted 55 minutes.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Australia Visa Controversy: Rafael Nadal Gives His Opinion, Says Serbian Player Facing ‘Consequences’ of His Decision.

The Indo-Ukranian duo will now face Australia combination of Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the last-four round of the WTA 500 event.

Sania and Nadiia had earlier knocked out second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6 6-3 10-8 in the first round.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Live Score Updates of Day 4: Rain Delays Start of Play.

The Adelaide event is a tune up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)