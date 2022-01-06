06 Jan, 13:29 (IST) Rain Delays Start of Play It is currently raining in Johannesburg as a result of which, the start of play has been delayed.

The India vs South Africa second Test match ended evenly poised as Day 3 came to a close with the hosts needing 122 more runs to win. India on the other hand, require eight wickets to seal a sensational first Test series win in South Africa. The visitors began Day 3 on a positive note with the Cheteshwar Pujara-Ajinkya Rahane pair scoring runs at a very good rate. Both players hit fifties, something that was much-needed given the amount of uncertainty and doubt over their spots in the playing XI and it looked like India were running away with the game. Well, not until Kagiso Rabada made his presence felt, reminding everyone why he was reckoned as one of the best in contemporary cricket. India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 4 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST

The right-arm pacer got rid of both Pujara and Rahane before Rishabh Pant threw away his wicket and India looked to be in a tight spot once again. But Hanuma Vihari ensured that India got to safe total and he was ably helped in his pursuit by cameos from Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah.

Needing 240 to win and level the series, South Africa started strongly with a 47-run opening stand. Aiden Markram (31) then fell to Shardul Thakur and after a resilient 28-run knock of 44 balls, Keegan Petersen departed too with Ravichandran Ashwin being the wicket-taker. India have 122 more runs to defend and would need some magic early on, on Day 4.