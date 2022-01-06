Novak Djokovic has been in news for being asked to fly home after his visa was cancelled by the Australian authorities for not being vaccinated. Now, his arch-rival Rafael Nadal has spoken about the same and explained that Novak had to face the consequences of his decisions. He backed the Australian authorities for the rules that stopped Djoko. Arrangements are currently underway to help the Serbian fly back home. Ahead of the Australian Open 2022, Nadal was asked about his views on the entire incident to which he said that vaccination was the only way to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. Novak Djokovic Denied Entry to Australia Following Visa Goof-up Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption.

“The only for me clear thing is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere, and the world in my opinion have been suffering enough to not follow the rules," opined the Spaniard. Rafael further explained if Djoko wanted to play in the Australian Open without any hassles, he would have been here, but then he made his own choices for which he had to face the consequences. Nadal sympathised with Djoko but also in the same breath said, " he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.”

For months now, it was speculated if the Serbian will be participating in the Australian Open 2022 as he had refused to reveal the status of his vaccination under the pretext of privacy, Not very long ago it was said that Novak was given an exemption by the Australian Open to participate in the tournament. But then a few hours ago, the Australian authorities denied him entry following a visa goof up.

