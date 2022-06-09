New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and South Africa here on Thursday.
India Innings:
Also Read | Switzerland vs Spain Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch SUI vs ESP Football Match in India.
Ishan Kishan c Stubbs b Maharaj 76
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Bavuma b Parnell 23
Also Read | Jack Leach Returns After Concussion As England Name XI for Second Test Against New Zealand.
Shreyas Iyer b Pretorius 36
Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Nortje 29
Hardik Pandya not out 31
Dinesh Karthik not out 1
Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-12) 15
Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 211
Fall of wickets: 1-57, 2-137, 3-156, 4-202
Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 3-0-43-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-35-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-36-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-32-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 2-0-27-0, Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-35
-1. MORE
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)