Cricket

Live Score
GT vs CSK 67 T20 D/N Match
GT
VS
CSK
Toss won by CSK and elected to Bat

Sports News | SCOREBOARD: GT Vs CSK

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| May 25, 2025 05:32 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | SCOREBOARD: GT Vs CSK

Ahmedabad, May 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings:

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Ayush Mhatre c Siraj b Prasidh 34

Devon Conway b Rashid 52

Also Read | PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

Urvil Patel c Gill b Kishore 37

Shivam Dube c Coetzee b Shahrukh 17

Dewald Brevis c Buttler b Prasidh 57

Ravindra Jadeja (not out) 21

Extras (LB-7, W-5) 12

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 230

Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-107, 3-144, 4-156, 5-230.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-47-0, Arshad Khan 2-0-42-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-22-2, Gerald Coetzee 3-0-34-0, Sai Kishore 2-0-23-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-42-1, Shahrukh Khan 1-0-13-1. (More) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Videos
    Memorial Day 2025: Best Patriotic Messages & Thoughtful Sayings To Honour the US Military Personnel Memorial Day 2025: Best Patriotic Messages & Thoughtful Sayings To Honour the US Military Personnel
    • Close
    Search

    Cricket

    Live Score
    GT vs CSK 67 T20 D/N Match
    GT
    VS
    CSK
    Toss won by CSK and elected to Bat

    Sports News | SCOREBOARD: GT Vs CSK

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

    Agency News PTI| May 25, 2025 05:32 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | SCOREBOARD: GT Vs CSK

    Ahmedabad, May 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

    Chennai Super Kings:

    Also Read | Newcastle United vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

    Ayush Mhatre c Siraj b Prasidh 34

    Devon Conway b Rashid 52

    Also Read | PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

    Urvil Patel c Gill b Kishore 37

    Shivam Dube c Coetzee b Shahrukh 17

    Dewald Brevis c Buttler b Prasidh 57

    Ravindra Jadeja (not out) 21

    Extras (LB-7, W-5) 12

    Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 230

    Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-107, 3-144, 4-156, 5-230.

    Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-47-0, Arshad Khan 2-0-42-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-22-2, Gerald Coetzee 3-0-34-0, Sai Kishore 2-0-23-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-42-1, Shahrukh Khan 1-0-13-1. (More) PTI

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    img
    You might also like
    img

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    mohammed siraj
    5000+K+ searches
    sunderland afc premier league
    5000+K+ searches
    ts ecet 2025 results
    5000+K+ searches
    ab de villiers
    500+K+ searches
    aryna sabalenka
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan War

    US Shocker: Inmate Coerces 11-Year-Old Girl Into Performing Sexual Acts, Records Video Call Inside Jail in Pennsylvania

  • Manohar Lal Dhakad Viral Video Funny Memes: Mandsaur BJP Leader Gets Trolled After Obscene Clip Allegedly Shows Him In Compromising Position With Woman Outside Car on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

    • Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    mohammed siraj
    5000+K+ searches
    sunderland afc premier league
    5000+K+ searches
    ts ecet 2025 results
    5000+K+ searches
    ab de villiers
    500+K+ searches
    aryna sabalenka
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel