Sports News | SCOREBOARD: GT Vs CSK

Ahmedabad, May 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings:

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Ayush Mhatre c Siraj b Prasidh 34

Devon Conway b Rashid 52

Also Read | PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

Urvil Patel c Gill b Kishore 37

Shivam Dube c Coetzee b Shahrukh 17

Dewald Brevis c Buttler b Prasidh 57

Ravindra Jadeja (not out) 21

Extras (LB-7, W-5) 12

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 230

Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-107, 3-144, 4-156, 5-230.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-47-0, Arshad Khan 2-0-42-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-22-2, Gerald Coetzee 3-0-34-0, Sai Kishore 2-0-23-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-42-1, Shahrukh Khan 1-0-13-1. (More) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)