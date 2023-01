Indore, Jan 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

India:

Rohit Sharma b Bracewell 101

Shubman Gill c Conway b Tickner 112

Virat Kohli c Allen b Duffy 36

Ishan Kishan run out (Nicholls) 17

Suryakumar Yadav c Conway b Duffy 14

Hardik Pandya c Conway b Duffy 54

Washington Sundar c Mitchell b Tickner 9

Shardul Thakur c Latham b Tickner 25

Kuldeep Yadav run out (Latham/Ferguson) 3

Umran Malik not out 2

Extras: (B-5, LB-1, W-6) 12

Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 385

Fall of wickets: 1-212, 2-230, 3-268, 4-284, 5-293, 6-313, 7-367, 8-379, 9-385

Bowling: Jacob Duffy 10-0-100-3, Lockie Ferguson 10-1-53-0, Blair Tickner 10-0-76-3, Mitchell Santner 10-0-58-0, Daryl Mitchell 4-0-41-0, Michael Bracewell 6-0-51-1. MORE

