Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha c Jagadeesan b Narine 17

Shubman Gill c Yadav b Narine 39

Sai Sudharsan c sub (AS Roy) b Narine 53

Abhinav Manohar b Suyash Sharma 14

Vijay Shankar not out 63

David Miller not out 2

Extras: (B-1, LB-4, NB-1, W-10) 16

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 204

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-100, 3-118, 4-153

Bowling; Umesh Yadav 3-0-24-0, Shardul Thakur 3-0-40-0, 4-3-3-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-40-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-33-3, Varun Chakravarthy 2-0-27-0, Suyash Sharma 4-0-35-1. MOE

