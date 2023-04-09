Fresh off a brace against Al-Adalah, Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his red-hot form when his Al-Nassr outfit lock horns against Al-Weiha in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Monday, April 9. The Portugal star has had a decent outing for Al-Nassr so far in the competition, scoring 11 goals and registering 14 assists and he will be keen to add to that tally in this game. But fans might be wondering if Ronaldo will play this match and in this article, we shall answer that question. Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to Become All-Time Top Scorer in European Club Football.

Al-Nassr will have the opportunity to reclaim the top spot in the Saudi Pro League points table with a win in this game. Rudi Garcia’s side currently have 52 points from 22 matches, one less than leaders Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr have been undefeated in all competitions since losing 1-0 to Al-Ittihad with the title race heating up, it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the league. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Al-Nassr FC and Teammates for Celebrating His Achievement of Becoming Most Capped Men's International Football Player.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo in all likelihood would retain his spot in Al-Nassr’s starting XI for this match. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was pictured training with his teammates and should play this game unless there’s a late injury concern or any other issue. Ronaldo is the fifth-highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season and Al-Nassr’s second-highest so far.

Al-Nassr will look to Ronaldo for inspiration in this game and should he continue his good form, they can go on to clinch all three points on offer. Al-Nassr will treat this contest as a crucial one, given the fact that any further slip-ups can cause them to lose the title race. Opponents Al-Feiha are 10th in the league and have not won in four matches across competitions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2023 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).