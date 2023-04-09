The Hero Super Cup 2023, Indian Football's knockout tournament, has kicked-off and we saw two great matches on Day 1 with Kerala Blasters winning their first match in Group A while ISL runner-up Bengaluru FC starting with a draw. Now, the games of the Group B commences and in the second game of the day, East Bengal takes on Odisha FC. The game has a starting time of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be taking place at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala. After four seasons in the Hero ISL, Odisha FC finally managed to qualify for the play-offs in sixth place but they were defeated 0-2 by eventual champions ATK Mohun Bagan. The Super Cup will present the Odisha boys with another opportunity to clinch their first silverware. Meanwhile, East Bengal had a forgettable season with very few positives from the season. They will also want to salvage something out of the season with good performances in the tournament. I-League Clubs Participating in Super Cup 2023, Express Disappointment Over No Live Telecast of Play-Off Qualifiers.

East Bengal doesn't have a very good record against Odisha FC as they have lost five out of the six times, they have faced each other. In the last three meetings Odisha FC have won all the games and it would keep East Bengal. Cleiton Silva and Naorem Mahesh Singh has done the heavylifting for the East Bengal attack. But the Odisha FC attack, lead by Diego Mauricio, who is in a scintillating form in front of the goal, will have more confidence under their belt. Odisha FC have Saul Crespo, who had a good season as well. East Bengal on the other hand, will be looking to invite Odisha and hit them on counters.

When Is Odisha FC vs East Bengal Hero Super Cup 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

East Bengal will cross swords with Odisha FC in their first match in Hero Super Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, April 9. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala.

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The game between Odisha FC vs East Bengal will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

How To Watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of Odisha FC vs East Bengal. Fans however will have to pay a subscription fee or take a match pass to watch this game.

