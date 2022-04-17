Navi Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan c Marco Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 8

Prabhsimran Singh c Pooran b T Natarajan 14

Jonny Bairstow lbw b J Suchith 12

Liam Livingstone c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 60

Jitesh Sharma c and b Umran Malik 11

Shahrukh Khan c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 26

Odean Smith c and b Umran Malik 13

Kagiso Rabada not out 0

Rahul Chahar b Umran Malik 0

Vaibhav Arora b Umran Malik 0

Arshdeep Singh run out 0

Extras: (W-7) 7

Total: 151 all out in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 10-1, 33-2, 48-3, 61-4, 132-5, 151-6, 151-7, 151-8, 151-9

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-22-3, Marco Jansen 4-0-35-0, T Natarajan 4-0-38-1, Jagadeesha Suchith 4-0-28-1, Umran Malik 4-1-28-4. PTI More

