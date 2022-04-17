Real Madrid will aim to continue their winning run as they take on Sevilla in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on April 17, 2022 (late Sunday night) as both teams aim for maximum points from the clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga live streaming details can scroll down below. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Real Madrid Step Up Pursuit Of Norwegian Striker.

Real Madrid have a 12-point lead over rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race and are the clear favourites to win the league. They will be hoping to extend their advantage even further with maximum points. Meanwhile, Sevilla are third in the table and will be aiming to move into the second spot in the standings and halt Madrid’s momentum to give them a chance in the title race heading into the final stretch of the season.

When is Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Sevilla vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on April 18, 2022 (Monday) at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Sevilla vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Real Madrid clash.

