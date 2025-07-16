Gurugram, Jul 16 (PTI) After a relatively quiet start to the season, Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is banking on his improved driving accuracy to translate his solid stats into top-tier finishes in what is going to be a busy second half.

Bhullar, an 11-time Asian Tour champion, said that while the first half of this year featured limited action, his schedule is now ramping up.

"Last week I played in Morocco. The next tournament will come after a month and a half. And then from there all the way till December, we have back-to-back events," he told PTI.

Reflecting on his recent form, Bhullar said that after a stronger second half in 2023, he struggled slightly last season despite playing well.

"But I'm kind of trying to sense that my game is coming back in shape. Like when I'm looking at my stats, the driving accuracy, the GIR, which we call Greens and Regulation. So that is definitely improving," he said.

"So if the stats are improving, then the next step is you've got to show a lot of patience, and then the scores will start improving as well," said the Arjuna Award recipient.

Fitness fuelling swing recovery

Bhullar also emphasised the role of fitness in rejuvenating his long game. He admitted that around two years ago, a perceived dip in swing speed prompted him to lose a couple of kilograms.

"I'm easily flying 295 (yards) with my driver, which gives confidence across par 5s, par 4s and par 3s… that part I figured out probably 24 months ago."

Complementing his physical resurgence is a deep focus on mindset and mental preparation.

Bhullar said he has worked on his mental game intermittently since 2008, and more consistently with sports psychologist Dr Tarun Jain over the last four years.

"Golf is played from a subconscious mind... muscle memory... is all the power of subconscious," he explained.

The 37-year-old from Amritsar stressed on the importance of daily communication during tournaments.

"It's a very, very long process... we try to cover problems a week before, 10 days before. Every week is a different pattern... we try to eradicate mistakes."

He added that even strong self-awareness often benefits from external insight.

"Four eyes are better than two... I may say something that seems fine to me, but the other guy can pinpoint."

Charging towards Indonesia, team event ambitions

Bhullar is now set to test his form in the USD 500,000 Indonesian Open to be held from August 28 to 31 at Pondok Indah Golf Course -- a tournament that he has won thrice.

"I won the Indonesian Open thrice, and on that golf course, won twice," he said.

Asked about team formats like the LIV Golf circuit, Bhullar admitted that there has been a clear interest.

"Who would not? LIV is a destination... Order of Merit winner on the Asian Tour gets a spot. I finished third two years ago, that's definitely a subconscious goal of mine."

Bhullar will be captaining one of the franchises at the much-awaited Indian Golf Premier League scheduled to be held in January-February next year.

"What really drew me in was the league format. Other sports — like soccer, basketball, and the NFL — have grown exponentially because of it. I believe that's what's missing in golf," he said.

"I loved the camaraderie and team spirit when I played the Eurasia Cup and Royal Trophy. We play individual events every week, but the league format offers a way to truly give back to the game."

Wisdom gained, travel fatigue, and Olympic dream

=================================

Now in his 18th year as a professional, Bhullar acknowledged subtle shifts in his outlook, adding that travel fatigue has slightly dulled the thrill of being away from home.

"Well, one thing which I have stopped enjoying is travelling, to be honest. But other than that, the thing I really enjoy is the experience which I have gained... Experience compounds... AI cannot do that."

And as for future milestones? The Olympic Games remains the goal.

"Having played the Olympics, all my focus is there to represent (the country), that is subconsciously the top priority. With the right willpower and vision, you can win the Olympics," said Bhullar, who competed at the 2024 Paris Games.

Away from the fairways, Bhullar has carved a parallel path in the world of finance.

"Finance is my passion," said Bhullar, who runs Candela Capital, a wealth management firm.

"I may not have a degree from Stanford, but I've built over a decade of experience in the equity markets."

