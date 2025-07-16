Lionel Messi struck a brilliant brace, involving a stunning leading the freekick in the last match to help his side Inter Miami CF edge past Nashville SC and grab full points from the Major League Soccer 2025 match. Now, the Herons are set to play at the TQL Stadium next in the Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLC 2025 match. The Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLC 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 17. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star Argentina Footballer Score Brace, Including A Stunning Freekick During Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 Match.

Inter Miami CF are currently in the fifth position of the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table. However, the side has played in three less matches than the top four teams, and have just five points less than the top-placed Philadelphia. The team led by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi needs to get things right and maintain their \winning pace to target a better position in the points table.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi has travelled with the rest of the side to Cincinnati, Ohio, for the match at TQL Stadium. So, the Argentine legend Leo Messi is expected to play in the Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match. Lionel Messi Creates Major League Soccer History by Becoming First Player To Score Multiple Goals in Four Consecutive League Matches, Achieves Feat During New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match.

Head coach Javier Mascherano must be looking to have Lionel Messi in the starting line-up. The Argentine playmaker is in superb form, like he always stays in. The legend scored a stunning brace in the last one, showing off his free-kick conversion and mindfulness. Lionel Messi is expected to be in the starting XI, in a 4-4-2 formation, leading the attack with ace striker Luis Suarez by his side.

