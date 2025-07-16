Where to Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh face-off in the third and final T20I. The series is currently levelled at one each as Bangladesh won the second T20I after going down in the first game. So both the teams will be itching to win the series decider. Meanwhile, for SL vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming online and live telecast channel details in India you can scroll down. SL vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Clash, From Litton Das to Pathum Nissanka; Check Full List.

Sri Lanka failed to chase a target of 178 in the second T20I and lost the game by a massive margin of 83 runs. The home side managed only 94 runs with Pathum Nissanka’s 32 as top score. For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain scalped 3/18 while Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin picked two wickets each.

In batting department for the visitors, captain Litton Das smashed 50-ball 76 while Shamim Hossain chipped in with 48 off 27 balls. Binura Fernando was the top wicket-taker for Sri Lanka with figures of 3/31.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match SL vs BAN 3rd T20I Date Wednesday, July 16 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The third and final T20I between the Sri Lanka national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team will be played on Wednesday, July 16. The SL vs BAN 3rd T20I will be hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, and will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match in Colombo.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for cricket in Sri Lanka. Fans might find SL vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels for live telecast. For the SL vs BAN 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of SL vs BAN 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the SL vs BAN match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch SL vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription. Sri Lanka will dominate this game and secure a resounding win here.

