New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): India's Shafali Verma has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for November, following her decisive performance in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. Her remarkable all-round display, which included a fluent 87 off 78 balls and crucial wickets, was pivotal to India's maiden World Cup title.

Drafted into the squad as a late replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, the 21-year-old delivered a standout all-round performance on the biggest stage. The right-hander struck a fluent 87 off 78 balls, which is the highest score by an Indian opener in a World Cup final, as per the ICC website.

Her aggressive start, combined with a record 100-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana, powered India to 298/7 in the title clash.

Shafali's impact extended with the ball as well. She dismissed Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in successive overs, breaking crucial partnerships during South Africa's chase to finish with tidy figures of 2/36 from seven overs.

"My first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup experience didn't go as I expected, but it ended far better than I could have ever wished or imagined," said Verma.

"I'm grateful that I could contribute to the team's success in the Final and that I was able to be a part of making history in winning the World Cup for the first time and in front of a home crowd. I'm truly honoured to be named the Women's Player of the Month for November. I dedicate this award to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported my journey until now. We win and lose as a team; the same goes for this award," she added.

Her all-round brilliance in the final earned Shafali the Player of the Match award that sealed India's maiden Women's Cricket World Cup title, making them only the fourth team to lift the coveted trophy.

The recognition caps a remarkable turnaround for Shafali, who was earlier dropped from India's ODI squad and returned to domestic cricket to regain form before earning her World Cup recall.

Her November exploit showcased not only her resurgence but also her growing big-match temperament, cementing her place at the heart of India's historic triumph in the final. (ANI)

