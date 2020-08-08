Dhaka, August 8: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to start training at his alma mater, the BKSP facility in Dhaka district's Savar. Currently under International Cricket Council's (ICC) one-year suspension for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code is eying on his international comeback.

Shakib was banned from all forms of cricket on October 29 last year after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. He will be able to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020.

"Shakib will come to the BKSP next month where he will have coaches and trainers available. We are functional as the coaches are all residing within the campus, so we can work with him well. Shakib will have everything at his disposal," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hasan's mentor Nazmul Abedeen as saying.

Abedeen is one of Shakib's earliest coaches and influences, and is now the cricket advisor at the BKSP where he has worked for many years as the chief coach of cricket. Abedeen was also the BCB's game development manager for many years, before taking on this new role at the BKSP.

According to ESPNcricinfo report, Shakib, who is in the United States with his family, has often leant on Abedeen and Mohammad Salahuddin, both of whom have been BKSP chief cricket coaches, and have been major influences in Shakib's cricket career.

