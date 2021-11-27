Phuket, Nov 27 (PTI) India's Shiv Kapur flew on the wings of a fine eagle and two birdies against two bogeys for a five-under 67 that carried him into the Top-10 at the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship here on Saturday.

He was Tied-9th, the same as young Veer Ahlawat, who also had an eagle – though on Par-5 15th as against Kapur's eagle on Par-5 ninth.

Veer also had five birdies and two bogeys and moved up to nine-under.

Chinese-Taipei's Chan Shih-chang put himself into position to move to 14-under after a round of 68 as did Sihwan Kim.

They both carded four-under-par 68s on the Canyon Course at Blue Canyon Country Club to move to 14 under par for the USD 1 million event, that marks the resumption of the Asian Tour following a 20-month break caused by COVID-19.

Of the other Indians, Karandeep Kochhar (69) was eight-under and Tied-13th, while Aadil Bedi (71) was T-40, S Chikkarangappa (73) was T-50, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Viraj Madappa were T-60th, Khalin Joshi was T-67th and veteran Jeev Milkha Singh and Aman Raj were T-71.

Overnight leader Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand shot 72 to lie in third place two behind, while a further shot back are Australian Scott Hend (65), Joohyung Kim from Korea (69) and American John Catlin (72).

Chan has two Asian Tour titles to his name, which both came in 2016 first in the King's Cup, here in Thailand, and then the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup in Japan.

He is also a six-time winner on the Asian Development Tour ? the last of those coming in 2018.

