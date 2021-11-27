Juventus will take on top-fur chasing Atalanta in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The JUV vs ATL clash will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on November 27, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are on a decent run of form and will be aiming to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo's Heated Argument With Former Teammate Juan Cuadrado Revealed in 'All or Nothing: Juventus' Documentary (Watch Video).

Juventus have made an inconsistent start to the season but are starting to find some form under returning manager Max Allegri. The Bianconerri are on a two-game winning run and will be aiming to extend that as they look to close the gap on the Champions League places. Meanwhile, Atalanta are in great form in domestic competitions and a victory will keep them within touching distance of the league leaders. Juventus Being Investigated for False Accounting.

When is Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs Atalanta match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on November 27, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Atalanta match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Atalanta match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

