New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) An experienced bunch of shooters, comprising the likes of Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Lakshay Sheoran and Mairaj Ahmed Khan, will compete in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup commencing in Lonato, Italy, from Sunday.

After a practice day on Saturday, the skeet shooters will be the first to take aim when the qualifying rounds in the men's and women's sections are held, with the finals scheduled for Tuesday.

Angad Bajwa, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will compete in men's skeet, while in the women's category Olympians Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon along with Ganemat Sekhon will be seen in action.

Former Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran will lead India's challenge in men's trap alongside Jaswinder Singh and Zoravar Sandhu. In women's trap, Neeru, Preeti Rajak and Pragati Dubey will represent the country.

In mixed team trap, Lakshay will pair with Neeru, while Sandhu will team up with Preeti.

"The squad has settled down and is training in right earnest,” said coach Vikram Chopra in a National Rifle Association of India release.

"This will be the last World Cup stage before the World Championships in Athens and it is important that things start falling into place at the right time," he added.

As many as 551 athletes from 73 nations will compete in the event here.

Indian squad:

Skeet (Men): Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan. (Women) Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon.

Trap (Men): Lakshay Sheoran, Jaswinder Singh, Zoravar Singh Sandhu. (Women) Neeru Dhanda, Preeti Rajak Pragati Dubey.

Trap Mixed Team: Lakshay Sheoran & Neeru Dhanda and Zoravar Sandhu & Preeti Rajak.

