Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 25 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) posted a formidable 243/5 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, thanks to a scintillating unbeaten 97 off just 42 balls by captain Shreyas Iyer.

After winning the toss, Gujarat elected to bowl first. Punjab's debutant, Priyansh Arya, gave them a flying start, helping the team reach 50 in just 4.3 overs. Arya played a flyer of 47 off 23 balls, smashing seven boundaries and two sixes before falling to the experienced Rashid Khan, leaving PBKS at 79/2.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai made an impact immediately, launching a six off his compatriot Rashid Khan on the very first ball he faced. However, his innings was short-lived as he was dismissed for 16 off 15 balls by Sai Kishore, who struck twice in quick succession by trapping Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck on the very next delivery.

Marcus Stoinis then joined Iyer at the crease, and the duo stitched together a crucial 57-run stand before Sai Kishore claimed his third wicket by dismissing Stoinis for 20.

Punjab reached the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs, with Iyer and Shashank Singh accelerating towards the end. Their explosive 81-run partnership propelled PBKS to a massive total. While Iyer remained unbeaten on 97, Shashank played a fiery cameo, scoring 44 off just 16 deliveries, finishing the innings in style by attacking Mohammed Siraj in the final over.

For Gujarat, Sai Kishore was the standout bowler with three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada picked up one wicket each. However, all GT bowlers endured a tough outing against Punjab's aggressive batting.

Gujarat Titans now face a steep chase of 244 runs to secure their first victory of the season.

Brief score: Punjab Kings 243/5 (Shreyas Iyer 97*, Priyansh Arya 47; Sai Kishore 3/30) vs. Gujarat Titans (ANI)

