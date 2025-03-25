The IPL 2024 winning captain and one of the finest batters of the present India national cricket team, Shreyas Iyer, who is playing for Punjab Kings, has a very bright portfolio in the Indian Premier League. The 1994-born right-handed top-order batter has been a constant in the cash-rich IPL since 2015. The first franchise to pick the talented player was Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). He was the emerging player of the season in IPL 2015. Being retained in 2018, he went on to play for the Delhi side till 2022, as a captain since IPL 2018. In IPL 2022 auctions, he was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders, the side whom he led to their third title. IPL 2025: Top Five Players From Punjab Kings To Watch Out in Indian Premier League, From Shreyas Iyer to Arshdeep Singh; Check Full List.

Shreyas Iyer was picked by KKR in IPL 2022 auctions for a mammoth fee of 12.25 crores INR. The able captain led the side to the IPL 2024 triumph, under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir. Last season, in the Indian Premier League 2024, he held a 68.80% winning rate, finished at the top of the table, and also won the third title for the team. he did all this while scoring 351 runs in just 14 innings, but this season he will not be representing Kolkata Knight Riders, but playing for the Punjab Kings.

Why is Shreyas Iyer Playing for PBKS in IPL 2025?

Despite leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third-ever IPL trophy, the first after ten seasons, Shreyas Iyer was not retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. KKR did bid a little to get back their winning captain, but the Punjab Kings had the last laugh, with a winning bid of a massive 26.75 crores INR. PBKS Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Punjab Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

There was intense bidding between Punjab Kings and former team Delhi Capitals in particular for the player, but Shreyas Iyer was eventually secured by PBKS for the mammoth fee, making him the second-most costliest player in IPL history. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the role of captaining PBKS in IPL 2025.

