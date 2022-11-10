Southampton, Nov 10 (AP) Southampton hired Nathan Jones as the manager on Thursday after he decided to leave second-tier team Luton.

Jones has a tough first game in charge against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday before a six-week break for the World Cup.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Carabao Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Southampton fired Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday with the team in third-to-last place in the English Premier League.

Jones was in the second of his stints as Luton manager and led the team to the Championship playoffs last season.

Also Read | Formula 1: Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2003-GA Sold For 13 million Swiss Francs at Auction.

“A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which doesn't half help," said Jones, who has signed a 3 1/2-year deal, "and I feel really, really proud to be given the opportunity, and I'm really looking forward to getting started.

“Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I've dreamt of that since I've become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular — because of how it's run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results — really appeals to me." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)