Southampton [UK], July 12 (ANI): West Indies secured a four-wicket victory over England on day five of the first Test here on Sunday.

With this victory, West Indies have gained a 1-0 lead over England in the three-match Test series.

Resuming the day 5 from 284/8, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood managed to take England past the 300-run mark. Soon after that Shannon Gabriel provided West Indies with their first breakthrough of the day as they dismissed Wood (2).

In his next over, Gabriel removed Archer as well, with England setting a target of 200 runs for West Indies.

Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell began West Indies' second innings but failed to form a decent partnership as the latter was retired hurt in the fourth over, bowled by Jofra Archer.

Archer, in his next over, bowled Brathwaite, who only managed to score 4 runs. Archer continued his brilliant form and also got hold of Shamarh Brooks, who was sent back to the pavilion on a duck.

Shai Hope was then joined by Roston Chase on the field but England continued their dominant performance with the ball as the hosts' Mark Wood bowled Hope.

Hope's dismissal brought Jermaine Blackwood out on the field and he, along with Chase, handed the visitors the much-needed momentum. The duo kept the scoreboard running and formed a 73-run partnership.

However, Archer again came to the rescue for England as he got hold of Chase (37), reducing West Indies to 100/4. The visitors were not much affected by Chase's dismissal as Blackwood continued to score runs and completed his half-century.

The new batsman Shane Dowrich and Blackwood formed a 68-run partnership before Ben Stokes picked his first wicket of the day. Stokes took the wicket of Dowrich (20) and a few overs later, he also dismissed Blackwood, who missed his century by five runs.

Campbell, who was retired hurt, returned to the field and joined Jason Holder. Both the players played cautiously and took the side over the line to register a four-wicket victory.

The second Test between West Indies and England will begin on July 16. (ANI)

