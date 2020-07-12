John Campbell has some problem with his right foot after getting some treatment from the physio. he had to be carried off the field. Shai Hope is the next batsman in for the visitors. Kraigg Braithwaite and John Campbell are on the crease for West Indies as they look to set a good foundation to chase down the total of 200 and gain a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. James Anderson starts off the proceedings with the ball for England. All Out! Shannon Gabriel dismisses Jofra Archer (23) to bowl England out. This was Shannon Gabriel's sixth test Five-Fer as he finished the innings with figures of 5/75. Windies need 200 runs to win. Jimmy Anderson is in at number 11 for England. He and Jofra Archer will be hoping to get the hosts past the 200-run mark to give their side a chance in the game. Wicket! Shannon Gabriel gets the first breakthrough of the day. Mark Wood (2) succumbs to the short ball as he tries to cut it but could only manage to find keeper Shane Dowrich Successive boundaries for England. Shannon Gabriel bowls too wide down the leg and concedes four byes. Gabriel also escapes a front foot 'No Ball.' He has to be careful with his front foot. First boundary of the day for England. Jofra Archer gets one through the square. Every run will be important here for both sides. Shannon Gabriel is on from the other end. He has been among West Indies' most successful bowler in this Test match. Another tight over. A tight over to begin with. Alzarri Joseph started the proceedings on Day 5 for the West Indies. Only two runs came from the over. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs West Indies 1st Test day 5. England hold a 170-run lead in their second innings and with two wickets in hand, they will hope for 30 more to set West Indies a target above 200 runs. The hosts ended Day 4 on 284/8 with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the crease. Stay tuned, live commentary coming your way soon!

ENG vs WI Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 5: England will certainly have the upper hand with a cushion of 170-plus runs lead to defend on a deteriorating pitch. But West Indies have shown they can pull a rabbit out of the hat and Jason Holder's men will be confident of doing just that on Day 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. England still have two wickets in hand and will be hoping the tail-enders can add some 30-more odd runs and help take a lead past 200, which on a final day wicket will be a tough nut to crack. West Indies will want to fold the innings in the opening few overs and then try and achieve the task at hand. Stay tuned for ENG vs WI live score updates.

England finished Day 4 on 284/8 and with 170 runs lead having started the day on 15 for nought. But at one stage they looked like they could be getting more when captain Ben Stokes found regular boundaries and in the company of Zak Crawley was taking England towards a point of no defeat. Stokes (46) added 98 runs for the fourth wicket with Crawley after opening partners Dominic Sibley (50) and Rory Burns (42) oversaw a cautious start and dented the visitors’ pace attack to add 72 for the first wicket. England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 4 Stat Highlights: Zak Crawley Registers Career-Best Test Score as ENG Lead by 170 Runs.

Both Crawley and Sibley hit maiden Test half-centuries and Stokes and Burns came close to scoring fifties but West Indies ensured none got the big score that would matter. Crawley’s 76, his personal best, was the highest score for the hosts. But despite the top order getting runs, England had a semi-collapse losing five wickets for 30 runs in the final session. The Caribbean will be confident of taking two more early wickets and setting themselves a target to chase victory.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.