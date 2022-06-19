Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) Odisha FC on Sunday announced the return of Spanish centre back Carlos Delgado after two years, reuniting with Josep Gombau.

Delgado amassed 1389 minutes of serious game time over 16 matches in his debut season with the Juggernauts in 2019-2020.

A product of the Malaga CF youth academy, Delgado made his professional debut for the club's B side more than a decade ago.

After representing the reserve sides of Real Valladolid, UD Almeria, and a stint with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, the centre back signed for Valencia B side in 2012.

Delgado eventually made his senior debut for the club in a UEFA Champions League match against Lille.

He last played for Castellon in the Spanish third division before joining Odisha FC. PTI

