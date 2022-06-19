England battered the Netherlands in the first ODI of their three-game series with a mammoth 232-run win. The game was a fine showing of powerful stroke play by the English top order as they went on to score a world record 498 runs at a staggering run rate of almost 10 runs per over. It was carnage for the Dutch bowlers with them getting hit in all areas of the park. While it is certainly a learning experience for them but you cannot help but think their morale must have taken a hit. In the second ODI, they will be looking to stay competitive and plug in the loopholes. Netherlands versus England starts at 2:30 PM IST on June 19, 2022. Highest Total in ODIs: England Create New Record, Post 498/4 in 50 Overs Against Netherlands.

Jos Butler looked like he was still in the IPL mode in the first game with a quickfire 70 ball 162. His acceleration throughout the innings was brilliant and Netherlands will hope to see the back of him soon in this match. David Malan and Phil Salt were the other centurions for the visitors. The economy rate of the Dutch bowlers was beyond poor and this is where the likes of Logan van Beek and Shane Snater need to rise up to the challenge.

In terms of batting, the Netherlands side did reasonably well getting to a respectable score of 266. While they were never in the hunt for a win, the likes of Max O’Dawd and Scott Edwards hit fifties and ensured their team does not lose by a world record margin. Edwards in particular took the attack to the opposition and all eyes will be on him to replicate some of that form in the second ODI.

When and Where is NED vs ENG 1st ODI 2022?

The NED vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on June 19, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The NED vs ENG ODI cricket match has a start time of 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of NED vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of England tour of Netherlands 2022 in India. However, in absence of NED vs ENG live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of NED vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022?

Despite not live telecast available, fans in India can watch NED vs ENG live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content. England toyed with the opposition bowlers in the first game and a repeat of the game is well on the cards.

