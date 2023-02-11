New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday heaped praises on Indian lower-order players, especially Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami for putting up valuable runs to help the side gain a huge lead over Australia in first Test at Nagpur.

A brilliant 84-run knock by all-rounder Axar Patel and an entertaining cameo by Mohammed Shami put India in a commanding position, with a lead of 223 runs at lunch on day three of the first Test against Australia at Nagpur on Saturday.

"India were 5 down even before we got the lead, and now we are ahead by 223 runs. Speaks a lot about our batting depth and contributions by our lower order. Well done @akshar2026 & @MdShami11! #INDvAUS," tweeted Tendulkar.

India started the day at 321/7, with Ravindra Jadeja (66*) and Axar Patel (52*) at the crease.

