Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they host Brentford in the English Premier League. Arsenal are top of the points table with 50 points from 20 games, 5 points more than second placed Manchester City and having played a game less than them. The Loss against Everton in their last league game was a difficult pill to swallow for their fans considering they had lost just once prior to that, back in September against Manchester United. While it is common to have bad days in a competitive league like the EPL, what stands out for champion sides is the way they bounce back. Brentford have been a revelation this campaign and are currently 7th in the league and have won four out of their last five games. They will be buzzing with confidence ahead of their trip to Emirates Stadium.

Reiss Nelson has returned to first team training for Arsenal but this game might be too soon for him. Gabriel Jesus remains a long-term absentee at the club. Jorginho will start on the bench with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey getting a game in midfield. Leandro Trossard could get a chance on the wings with Gabriel Martinelli getting a break.

Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka are not fully fit and will not feature for Brentford. Ethan Pinnock and Ben Mee will need to be at their very best in defence with Arsenal likely to attack from the onset. Ivan Toney will spearhead the attack with Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo on the wings trying to set up their striker.

When is Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will face Brentford on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Arsenal vs Brentford game will begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between Arsenal vs Brentford will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leeds United match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. However, they will have to take a subscription to the OTT platform to access it. It will be keenly contested game with hosts Arsenal claiming crucial three points in the end.

