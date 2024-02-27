Melbourne [Australia], February 27 (ANI): Australia's preparations for this year's T20 World Cup will go up a gear as the reigning champions tour Bangladesh for a bilateral series for the first time next month.

After a harrowing sequence of injuries, speedster Tayla Vlaeminck returns to the Australian squad that will tour Bangladesh next month.

Vlaeminck will get the opportunity to restart her international career after returning to the Australian squad for the national women's team's first trip to Bangladesh in a decade.

However, experienced all-rounder Jess Jonassen's international career is at a crossroads after being left out of the team that will play three ODIs and three T20Is.

The six-game series (three ODIs and three T20Is) is the first time Australia's women's team have toured Bangladesh as part of a bilateral series and just the second time they have visited the Asian country following their ICC Women's T20 World Cup success there in 2014.

For the white-ball series, Australia called up a couple of outstanding players who have been fighting injuries to their 15-memebr team for their forthcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

With this year's T20 World Cup set to take place in Bangladesh in September and October, the six-game trip will provide Alyssa Healy's squad an excellent opportunity to familiarise themselves with the conditions that teams will experience during the 20-over showcase.

Spin is expected to play a major role in that tournament, and Australia have recalled left-armer Sophie Molineux to their 15-player squad after she recently returned to the national set-up during a one-off Test against South Africa in Perth, while fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has also been included and is set to play her first international match since the start of 2022 due to an injury.

The unfortunate players to drop out of the team are left-arm spinner Jonassen and seasoned all-rounder Heather Graham, but selector Shawn Flegler said the two will still have the opportunity to return to the international fold.

"We've tried to pick a balanced squad with multiple bowling options and, unfortunately for Jess and Heather, they have missed out on this occasion. While we know both will be disappointed to miss out on selection, they're exceptional cricketers who are highly valued by our group and we certainly haven't counted them out of future opportunities," Flegler said in an official statement by cricket.com.au.

"With a T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September, this tour provides a vital opportunity for our players to experience and familiarise themselves with the conditions and wickets we're likely to face later in the year," he added.

The first of three ODIs will commence in Dhaka on March 21 with the T20I leg of the series to follow the 50-over contests.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck. (ANI)

