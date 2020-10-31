Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police from Nathuwala on Saturday here at Jaisalmer.

The three-day event is being organised by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), starting from October 31 to November 2.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Playoffs Scenario: Six Teams Battle It Out for Three Places, Here's What RCB, DC, KXIP, RR, KKR and SRH Need to Do to Qualify for Final Four.

In this event, jawans and personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) will participate and march for over 200 km.

DG ITBP SS Deswal and more than 110 CAPF and police officials are also participating in the three-day Fit India event.

Also Read | CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 53.

The walkathon march will continue day and night and will also pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.

'Fit India Walkathon' aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of the recently concluded 'Fit India Freedom Run' that saw the participation of over 6.5 crore people across India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)