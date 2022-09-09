New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Sports Schedule for Friday, September 9
CRICKET: Copy from post-match press conference of Asia Cup game between India and Afghanistan in Dubai.
*Day 2 of second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Hubli.
*Report of Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dubai. *Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.
ATHLETICS:
*Copy from Neeraj Chopra's press conference.
FOOTBALL: *131st edition of Durand Cup.
*61st edition of Subroto Cup.
*Stories related to international football. TENNIS:
*US Open.
GOLF:
*38th Shinhan Donghae Open in Japan.
*Second edition of J&K Open. PTI
