New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Sports Schedule for Friday, September 9

CRICKET: Copy from post-match press conference of Asia Cup game between India and Afghanistan in Dubai.

*Day 2 of second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Hubli.

*Report of Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dubai. *Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.

ATHLETICS:

*Copy from Neeraj Chopra's press conference.

FOOTBALL: *131st edition of Durand Cup.

*61st edition of Subroto Cup.

*Stories related to international football. TENNIS:

*US Open.

GOLF:

*38th Shinhan Donghae Open in Japan.

*Second edition of J&K Open. PTI

