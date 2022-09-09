Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Group E fixture. The clash will be played at Old Trafford on September 08, 2022 (kate Thursday night) as both teams aim to open their season with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Manchester United 3–1 Arsenal: Red Devils Win Four in a Row, Snap Gunners’ Unbeaten Streak in Premier League 2022–23 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester United enter the game on a four-match winning run and will be aiming to continue that, Erik ten Hag is likely to make some changes to his team which could see Cristiano Ronaldo start the match. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have lost just once in the Spanish league and will be aiming to produce a shock result.

When is Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at Old Trafford. The game will be held on September 09, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

