Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka's 2014 T20 World Cup-winning captain Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

"Today is a very special day for me, I want to thank each and everyone who has supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 career," said Malinga on his official YouTube channel.

Malinga also thanked team members and officials of Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC), Mumbai Indians, Melbourne Stars, Kent Cricket, Rangpur Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Maratha Arabians, and Montreal Tigers.

"While Playing with you all, I got many experiences throughout my cricketing injury. And I will share it [experience] with young cricketers in the future," he added.

Notably, in January, Lasith Malinga had retired from franchise cricket. The Sri Lankan speedster, then informed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management, making himself unavailable for the champion side's retention wish list.

Malinga made his Test debut against Australia in July 2004. 16 days after his Test debut, Malinga played his first match in ODI cricket.

Known for his toe-crushing yorkers, Malinga has taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket.

Malinga, who finished with 107 wickets in the shortest format, made his T20I debut against England in June 2006. (ANI)

