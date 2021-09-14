Do you know what was said about Digital assets becoming the new face in football? Well, It is rapidly being adopted in football with different partnership deals take hold in recent times. Alcheminers, a top leading company announced early today a partnership deal with French League 1 giants Paris Saint-German Football club.

The agreement reached is a 2 years partnership deal in undisclosed amount. The partnership deal entails that Alcheminers will become PSG’s official sponsor, of which the brand will be displayed on their websites and boards during match days. This will expose PSG fans to virtual currency and ultimately create an engaging experience for the fans.

Alcheminers is taking full advantage of PSG’s popularity and their ever-expanding fan base to reach more clients to redefine their experience with virtual currency and blockchain technology. It will also help create awareness for Alcheminers, leveraging the global appeal of one of the best clubs in Europe to drive awareness of the brand and for digital assets in general.

This partnership couldn't have come at a better time than this, because recently PSG football club signed several top players in the world including a 5 times Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi which has aggressively increased their fan base and followers across different platforms and this has presented a good opportunity for Alcheminers

PSG fans will now utilize digital currencies to acquire front-row seats and other perks during training or stadium tours with the club legends

“It is hard not to notice the significance of virtual currency and blockchain technology, we are aware of the several opportunities that it provides. Our partnership with Alcheminers brings positive vibes to the club and the fans; it also marks the beginning of a great journey for both brands and our fans as well." Said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Paris Saint German CEO

“Now we will definitely have much more effective communication to all our fans around the world. The Partnership will expose and provide our fans access to the increasingly popular blockchain world. Registered fans and supporters will be presented with several opportunities and exclusive offers from Alcheminers platform and in turn, the exchange platform will be able to promote digital financial literacy to PSG fans” He Added

The agreement is a step in the right direction for both brands. It is also a good indicator of how rapidly virtual currency is gaining recognition presenting a glimpse of what is to come in the nearest future.

The CEO of Alcheminers, Alex Althausen also commented on the deal, saying "We are excited to join hands with one of the best clubs in the world and we are very committed to becoming an integral part of the PSG family with several opportunities being presented to us." He said

"The past few years, we have enjoyed consistent growth providing the best service to our esteemed clients, we having to take a step further to introduce our services to PSG fans and the world generally and with this partnership, we have marked a new chapter for our company" He added.

Alcheminers is one of the most comprehensive platforms that provides you with a variety of digital currencies and tokens to trade, buy, store, exchange, earn, and even learn more about digital currency. The platform is well structured with top-notch technology to help you profit from the digital currency market’s volatility.

The goal of Alcheminers has always been to make all its customers and clients profitable, the platform presents several opportunities in both rising and falling markets allowing trading the most popular digital currency pairs with leverage of over 200x.

The platform combines traditional and advanced trading features as well as a friendly user interface to allow customers to seamlessly navigate the platform and take full advantage of the changes in the market.