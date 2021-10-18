Colombo, Oct 18 (PTI) Sri Lanka's first-ever Test cricket captain Bandula Warnapura died at the age of 68 at a city hospital here on Monday.

Warnapura had his right leg amputated earlier this month after being diagnosed with high sugar levels, which hindered his blood circulation, according to local media reports.

Also Read | Ireland vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of Round 1 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

An opening batsman with a solid technique, Warnapura was also a capable medium-pace bowler.

Not only did he lead the Sri Lankan side in its maiden Test match in February 1982 against England, he also faced the first ball and scored the first run for the island nation. He also achieved the rare record of opening the batting and opening the bowling (second innings) in the same game.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller & Other Players from Bayern Munich React After 5-1 Win Over Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga 2021-22.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) offered its condolences.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Bandula Warnapura, who was Sri Lanka's First Test Captain," SLC chief Shammi Silva said in a statement.

"He was an excellent cricketer, administrator, coach, commentator, and above all, a good person, and his passing away is a huge loss for the cricketing community.

"However, I am sure his name and deeds will remain in our hearts forever. May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbana," the statement read.

A sentimental hero of Lankan cricket, Warnapura represented his country in four Tests and 12 ODIs between 1975 to 1982.

He did a commendable job of leading Sri Lanka in their formative years.

However, he was handed a life ban from Sri Lankan cricket after he decided to tour apartheid South Africa with a rebel team in 1982-83.

He later served as the national team's coach as well as an administrator at Sri Lanka Cricket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)