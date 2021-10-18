Ireland and Netherlands are two teams who have made several appearances in the past at major ICC events and will now battle it out for supremacy in their opening game of the World T20. The game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Ireland look confident of the two sides with wins in their warm-up matches. For Netherlands, it has been a mix bag with a defeat against Scotland followed by a win over Oman. Batting remains a strong point for both these nations and toss will have a key role to play here. Ireland versus Netherlands will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Paul Stirling gets to play at the highest level for Ireland once again and the dynamic T20 batsman could pose problems for the Dutch with his aggressive hitting. Kevin’ O Brien is another experienced batsman that can help Ireland dominate in this match. Spinner George Dockrell will fancy himself bowling in the slow turning track of Abu Dhabi while Andy McBrine and Benjamin White are genuine wicket-taking options.

Netherlands are led by their finest cricketer ever in Ryan Ten Doeschate who can be destructive with the bat on his day despite turning 41 in June. Stephan Myburgh and Ben Cooper will be looking to get the Dutch off to a good start in the powerplays. The top order got the runs in the last match against Oman and will be full of confidence heading into the clash with Ireland. Ireland look the more balanced outfit in comparison to the Netherlands and the only for the Dutch is if they can get rid of the Irish top order quickly and establish their dominance from the onset. Check out the live streaming and online telecast details of the match below.

When is Ireland vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland vs Netherlands clash in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium on October 18, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ireland vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Ireland vs Netherlands match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Ireland vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the Ireland vs Netherlands match online.

