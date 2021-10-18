Last night Bayern Munich registered a 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga 2021-22 match. Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry scored a brace. Thomas Muller also chipped in with a goal. After the win, each of these players took to social media and posted a tweet hailing the win. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, and others took to social media and posted pictures of the win. So the match was played at the BayArena it was an away fixture where Bayern Munich registered a win. Talking about the game, the visitors dominated every aspect of the game. Robert Lewandowski & Serge Gnabry Score Twice to Take Bayern Munich to 5-1 Win Over Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga 2021-22.

The home team held the possession for 40 per cent of the times and the rest was held by the visitors. Bayern Munich took 27 shots on target out of which 11 of them ended up being on target. Lewa's team made 661 passes during the match whereas, the home team made 446 passes. No Yellow or Red Cards were flashed during the game for either teams. The visitors dominated the match right from the start. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below.

Robert Lewandowski

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9)

Leroy Sane

The perfect Sunday afternoon for us. pic.twitter.com/6PLsG4MMg3 — Leroy Sané (@leroy_sane) October 17, 2021

Thomas Muller

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Müller (@esmuellert)

Jamal Musiala

Big win today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YpiMg6h3lB — Jamal Musiala (@JamalMusiala) October 17, 2021

With this, Bayern Munich is back to being on number one of the Bundesliga 2021-22 points table. The team has 19 points in their kitty. From the eight matches being played by the team, the team has win six. One of them ended with a loss and they lost the remaining match.

