Sports News | Srinagar Hosts Karate Premier League Championship to Boost Youth Participation in Sports

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): Srinagar witnessed an impressive display of talent, discipline and sportsmanship as the Karate Premier League Championship was organised on Monday with the aim of promoting martial arts and encouraging greater youth participation in sports across Jammu and Kashmir.

The prestigious championship, conducted by the Amateur Karate Association of J&K, brought together nearly 500 athletes from different districts of the Union Territory. Young karatekas showcased their skills and determination in a highly competitive atmosphere, turning the event into a major platform for emerging talent in the region.

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The tournament highlighted the growing popularity of karate among youngsters, not only as a self-defence discipline but also as a sport that builds mental strength, focus and confidence. Organisers and officials stressed the importance of such initiatives in channelling the energy of youth into constructive and disciplined activities.

The championship also provided participants with valuable exposure and an opportunity to compete alongside athletes from different regions, helping them prepare for higher-level national and international competitions.

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Coaches and officials praised the overall standard of performance and encouraged players to continue training consistently and actively participate in future tournaments.

A young participant, Morisha, spoke to ANI on the sidelines of the event and highlighted the importance of sports in daily life.

"We have come here today to participate in the Karate Championship. We are seeing a lot of kids from different districts and schools. Karate is not just a sport; it shows us a way of life. So, kids should play Karate as much as possible. It is very important. It keeps us physically fit," she said.

She further added, "Along with studies, Karate or any other sport is very important. It is also very important for girls. It is a very safe sport. Girls should also participate in this. There should be a lot of such programs. So that kids can show their talent."

J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul also underlined the importance of organising more sporting events under the council's youth-focused initiatives.

"We always try to include more youths in sports, as per our initiative - 'My Youth My Pride'. Through our affiliated associations, we want to hold more championships in J&K. The Karate Premier League, which you saw today, is a big start," Gul told ANI.

She further added, "Bringing kids from different states, UTs and boards here and holding competitions here. And our local kids, whether they are from the sports centres or academies, when they compete, they get to know about the highest-ranked kids in the country."

"We want to build a resilient sports ecosystem. We want to hold these championships regularly. And we want to include our kids in this," she concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)