Birmingham (UK), Nov 11 (AP) Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was hired as Aston Villa manager on Thursday.

Gerrard has left Rangers, which he led to the Scottish league title last season.

Also Read | Brian Lara Picks This Team To Win Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal, See What the West Indies Legend Wrote on Twitter (Check Post).

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was fired on Sunday with Villa having lost five straight games in the English Premier League. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)