New Zealand's thrilling win over England in the first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 is still fresh in the minds of cricket fans and former West Indies star Brian Lara backed Pakistan to set up a date with the Kiwis in the final. Pakistan take on Australia in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 11. The Men in Green are the only undefeated side in the competition while Australia have picked up form of late and are looking like a dangerous outfit. Taking to Twitter, the West Indies legend opined, "#PAKvsAUS My Prediction - #Pakistan #Australia is a very dangerous team. They've got a strong lineup that can beat anyone. But Pakistan has the bowling & batting prowess to keep them at bay & make the finals." PAK vs AUS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal

See His Tweet Here:

#PAKvsAUS My Prediction - #Pakistan #Australia is a very dangerous team. They've got a strong lineup that can beat anyone. But Pakistan has the bowling & batting prowess to keep them at bay & make the finals. #T20WorldCup #w88 - Win my signed bats at https://t.co/mxSy58OXLI — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) November 11, 2021

Pakistan have been the side to produce a lot of complete team performances in the World Cup. They have excelled in all departments--batting, bowling and fielding and are looking to reclaim the T20 World Cup title for the first time since winning it in 2009. But Australia would pose a tough challenge to them, as Aaron Finch's side have some quality match-winners who can change the game any time with both bat, ball and on the field.

A day ago, reports of Mohammad Rizwan and Shoiab Malik being down with flu, emerged but latest developments claim that the duo would be participating in the semifinal contest against Australia. The England vs New Zealand match surely gave us a taste of how intense a match can become and this mouth-watering encounter between Pakistan and Australia promises to match that level of excitement.

