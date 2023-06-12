Galloway (US), Jun 12 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished strong but still ended way down in Tied-49th place at the ShopRite LPGA Classic here.

With four birdies against just one bogey, Aditi carded 3-under 68 on the final day but finished at 2-under 211 for 54 holes.

Also Read | ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to Have Matches at Nine Venues, Know Tentative Fixture Dates for CWC Tournament.

Aditi's rounds for the week were 69-74-68.

The second round of 74 cost her dearly but Aditi still stayed inside the Top-20 at 20th spot in the Race to CME Globe ranking, which is the Order of Merit on the LPGA Tour.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Match Date: Arch-rivals Set to Clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad As per Draft Schedule of ODI World Cup 2023, Says Report.

Aditi had a disappointing start to the year on LPGA, missing three cuts in a row. Since then she has been in excellent form, including three Top-5 finishes in five stroke play events.

Aditi will play the Meijer LPGA at Blythefield CC, Belmont in Michigan next week. The event carries a purse of USD 2.5 million.

Ashleigh Buhai, playing some of her best golf while approaching mid 30s, won the title.

The South African, who is one month away from her 35th birthday, took the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes as she compiled a 6-under 65 card. That kept Hyo Joo Kim at bay for a one-shot victory.

It was Buhai's fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months.

Buhai won the Women's British Open last August for her first major and first LPGA Tour win. After that she has added titles in Australia and South Africa. She entered the week ranked 16th in the world.

Buhai began the final day three behind leader Dani Holmqvist. By the time she birdied the par-4 fifth hole, she led by one over Hyo Joo Kim.

Paired in the final group, Kim birdied the par-3 17th to give herself a chance, but she needed to eagle the par-5 18th to match Buhai. The Korean managed only a birdie. She shot 68.

Rookie Yan Liu closed with a 67 and finished third.

Holmqvist went bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey from second to sixth and shot 1-over 72 to finish in a tie for fourth. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (65) matched Holmqvist at 10-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)