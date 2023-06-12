The ODI World Cup is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited tournaments of the year, which would have top teams from across the globe compete for the trophy. The official fixtures of the tournament are yet to be announced, though, but fans can have a sort of idea about who these matches are between and on what dates from BCCI’s draft schedule of the tournament. India would be hosting the tournament completely and the BCCI shared a draft schedule of the same with the ICC. The official schedule is likely to be out soon after the participating teams provide their feedback and input. Asia Cup 2023 Finally Could Take Place As ACC Set to Accept PCB's Hybrid Model, Pakistan Team Also to Travel to India for World Cup.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, this official schedule features the Indian team having their matches played across nine different venues in the country. The Men in Blue would start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai, three days after England and New Zealand have a repeat of last World Cup’s final to kick start the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s league stage matches would be across five venues in India, the likes of which include Ahmedabad Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad. India meets Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as per the draft schedule. Disney+ Hotstar To Provide Free Live Streaming of Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup 2023 for Mobile Users.

India’s Matches at ODI World Cup 2023 as Per Draft Schedule

Date Match Venue October 8 India vs Australia Chennai October 11 India vs Afghanistan Delhi October 15 India vs Pakistan Ahmedabad October 19 India vs Bangladesh Pune October 22 India vs New Zealand Dharamsala October 29 India vs England Lucknow November 2 India vs Qualifier Mumbai November 5 India vs South Africa Kolkata November 11 India vs Qualifier Bengaluru

Five-time champions Australia would face New Zealand on October 29 at the scenic Dharamsala stadium and take on England in Ahmedabad on November 4. Pune would host the New Zealand vs South Africa match on November 1.

