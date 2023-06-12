An India vs Pakistan match, irrespective of the tournament and stadium, is a contest that cricket fans not just from both sides of the border but also all over the world look forward to. The decibel levels reach newer heights with excitement and awe every time an India vs Pakistan cricket match takes place. The two Asian archrivals are slated to meet a few times this year, with one of them being in the World Cup, scheduled to be held in October. And we have good news! The match is set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. This development comes after a day when the Asian Cricket Council reportedly agreed to accept Pakistan Cricket Board’s ‘hybrid model’ for hosting the Asia Cup. Asia Cup 2023 Finally Could Take Place As ACC Set to Accept PCB's Hybrid Model, Pakistan Team Also to Travel to India for World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly shared a draft schedule of the marquee tournament with the ICC from where it was sent to the teams which would be in action in the tournament. The final schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 is expected to be shared soon, with there already being a delay in it. As per this draft schedule prepared by the BCCI, England vs New Zealand, finalists of last edition of the World Cup, would play the first match of this tournament on October 5. India’s first match in the World Cup is likely to be against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Also, the report states that India would, in all likelihood, play their group matches across nine different venues in the country, the likes of which include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, Dharamsala and also Kolkata. The ODI World Cup 2023 final will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19. The venues where the quarterfinals and semifinals would be played has not been fixed yet, as per the draft schedule.

