Berlin, Jul 20 (PTI) Swimmer Srihari Nataraj continued his record-breaking spree on Sunday as he bettered the 'Best Indian Time' in men's 100m freestyle, clocking 49.46 seconds to qualify for the semifinals at the World University Games here.

Nataraj erased Guangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade's long-standing mark of 49.47 seconds set way back in 2008 from record books.

Also Read | West Indies Champions Squad 2025 in WCL: Check Out WI-C Captain and Players List for World Championship of Legends Cricket Season 2.

He won heat number 6 race and made it to the semifinals at 12th position overall.

On Friday, Nataraj had twice bettered his own 'Best Indian Time' in the 200m freestyle event.

Also Read | Murali Sreeshankar Wins Gold Medal in Long Jump at Meeting Maia Cidade Do Desporto 2025.

In swimming, national record timings are those achieved only at the National Aquatics Championships. Timings clocked in other meets are considered "Best Indian Time" or "Best Indian Performance".

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)