The WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) is back with its second edition and some of cricket's biggest superstars will be in action against each other once again, taking fans on a trip to nostalgia. The West Indies Champions possess one of the best squads in WCL 2025 in terms of T20 cricket experience and success and they will look to pack a punch in the World Championship of Legends. And in this article, we shall take a look at the West Indies Champions squad and find out who their captain is. Bowl-Out in WCL 2025! South Africa Champions Defeat West Indies Champions in Thriller After Match Ends in Tie (Watch Video).

Power, composure, class--the West Indies Champions squad has it all and now, it is time that they remind fans how dangerous a force they used to be during their days in international cricket. A lot of members of the West Indies Champions squad have won the T20 World Cup before. West Indies Champions had finished in the third spot on the points table in the inaugural WCL last year. They had won two out of three matches and competed in the semi-finals, where they lost to Pakistan. 'Most Expensive Cricket Jersey' West Indies Champions Players To Wear Jersey Embellished With Real 18K Gold in WCL 2025.

West Indies Champions Squad in WCL 2025

Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ashley Nurse, Shannon Gabriel, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Sulieman Benn, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Miller

Chris Gayle is the captain of the West Indies Champions in WCL 2025, taking over the responsibility from Darren Sammy. The 'Universe Boss' has a lot of power at the top of the order in Dwayne Smith and Lendl Simmons. In the middle order, it is the likes of Kieron Pollard and Shivnarine Chanderpaul who are key. Chadwick Walton is the wicketkeeper of the side while Fidel Edwards will lead a pace attack that features Shannon Gabriel and Sheldon Cottrell. In the spin department, Sulieman Benn's role will be key, along with that of Ashley Nurse. Also, Chris Gayle can roll his arms over if the need arises.

